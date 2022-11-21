Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RGLS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/13/2022 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2022 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/26/2022 – Regulus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

RGLS stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.