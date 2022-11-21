Analyzing UpHealth (UPH) and Its Peers

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare UpHealth to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

UpHealth has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UpHealth’s peers have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get UpHealth alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for UpHealth and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UpHealth 0 1 1 0 2.50 UpHealth Competitors 7 128 274 0 2.65

Earnings & Valuation

UpHealth currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 833.33%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 112.65%. Given UpHealth’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe UpHealth is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares UpHealth and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UpHealth $123.79 million -$340.90 million -0.16 UpHealth Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 28.41

UpHealth’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than UpHealth. UpHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.2% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of UpHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UpHealth and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UpHealth -204.99% -18.80% -11.75% UpHealth Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Summary

UpHealth peers beat UpHealth on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About UpHealth

(Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients. UpHealth, Inc. is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.