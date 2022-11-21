Applied Materials, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a report issued on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ FY2024 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

AMAT opened at $104.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.33. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 184.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 154.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 16.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

