Applied Materials, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 18th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $104.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average is $97.33. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $18,643,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $212,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.0% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,754 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

