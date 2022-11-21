Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,860,000 after buying an additional 402,437 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Argo Group International by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,113,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,951,000 after acquiring an additional 144,082 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 2,407.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 133,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 127,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 21.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,172,000 after purchasing an additional 91,498 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 7.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 945,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,040,000 after purchasing an additional 69,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ARGO shares. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.50 to $28.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Argo Group International Price Performance

ARGO opened at $26.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $922.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $2.57. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Argo Group International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.42%.

About Argo Group International

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.