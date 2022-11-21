Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 28th. Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.41. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.