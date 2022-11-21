Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $23,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 0.6 %

ABG opened at $178.36 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $138.88 and a one year high of $203.92. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.13.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.