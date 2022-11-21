Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $115.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $88.96 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.