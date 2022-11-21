Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,684 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $23,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 20.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,310,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,907,000 after acquiring an additional 728,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 58.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,440,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,132,000 after buying an additional 533,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $115.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.43. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $88.96 and a one year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

