Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.20.
A number of equities analysts have commented on APR.UN shares. Scotiabank lowered Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.25 to C$13.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:APR.UN opened at C$12.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.06. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a fifty-two week low of C$11.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$486.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.01.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
