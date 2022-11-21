Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,671,000 after purchasing an additional 439,147 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Avantor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,771,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,176,000 after acquiring an additional 806,442 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,485,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,810,000 after acquiring an additional 372,881 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Avantor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,800,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,409,000 after acquiring an additional 181,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,845,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Cowen cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

