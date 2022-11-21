Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Avnet were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,576,000 after buying an additional 427,011 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 663,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after acquiring an additional 405,817 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,885,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,517,000 after purchasing an additional 241,551 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 522,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,424,000 after purchasing an additional 219,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,486,000 after purchasing an additional 160,391 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Avnet Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AVT opened at $44.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.