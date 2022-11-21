Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Axonics in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $49,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $567,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $567,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 10,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $747,774.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,276.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,110 shares of company stock worth $1,906,993 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Axonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Axonics by 432.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXNX opened at $63.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.53. Axonics has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

