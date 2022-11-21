AZEK (AZEK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $18.86 on Monday. AZEK has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.96.

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 3,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in AZEK in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AZEK by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

