Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,233 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in AdvanSix by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 373.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

AdvanSix Stock Up 1.0 %

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $106,770. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASIX opened at $39.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average is $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.78.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $478.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

