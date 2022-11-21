Bank of Nova Scotia Has $508,000 Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 91.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 329,391 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $314,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $441,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 6.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,736,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,003,000 after acquiring an additional 97,626 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 46.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 33,240 shares in the last quarter. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSRM shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $14.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.80. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $24.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In related news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $256,377. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

