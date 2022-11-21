Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 22,673 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,673 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 162.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 250.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 187.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 147.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.86.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $218.22 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.52 and a 200-day moving average of $212.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.84%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.