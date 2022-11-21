Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,833 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the second quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 288.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK opened at $46.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.36. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OZK. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

