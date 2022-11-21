Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Holdings Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 447,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,475 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 51,685 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,296,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,953,000 after acquiring an additional 453,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.65.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.9 %

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

BBWI opened at $38.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $78.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

