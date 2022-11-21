Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) vs. Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Valneva shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Valneva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and Valneva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bavarian Nordic A/S -35.74% -9.17% -5.40% Valneva N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 1 1 0 2.50 Valneva 1 2 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bavarian Nordic A/S and Valneva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valneva has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.57%. Given Valneva’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Valneva is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and Valneva’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bavarian Nordic A/S $301.90 million 8.02 -$73.95 million N/A N/A Valneva $411.85 million 2.50 -$86.87 million N/A N/A

Bavarian Nordic A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valneva.

Risk & Volatility

Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valneva has a beta of 3.21, suggesting that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valneva beats Bavarian Nordic A/S on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name. It is also developing MVA-BN (freeze-dried) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; ABNCoV2 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2; and TAEK-VAC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treatment of advanced HER2 and brachyury-expressing cancers. It has license and collaboration agreement with AdaptVac; and license agreements with National Cancer Institute and Public Health Service. The company operates in the United States, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Japan, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate that has completed Phase II clinical trial against Borrelia; and VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. Valneva SE has collaborations with Pfizer, Inc. to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France.

