Better Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.83) Per Share, Lifesci Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:BTTX)

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Better Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Rakhit now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.83) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.93). The consensus estimate for Better Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Better Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BTTX opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. Better Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Better Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 80,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frank Karbe acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mark Heinen acquired 23,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $46,303.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,868 shares in the company, valued at $85,103.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Karbe purchased 50,000 shares of Better Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

