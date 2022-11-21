Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Bill.com stock opened at $113.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 2.05. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $329.67.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,875,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,875,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,936.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,427 shares of company stock worth $27,104,542. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service bought a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,240,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,813,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $734,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,919,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in Bill.com by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

