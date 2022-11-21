Brett Shirk Sells 6,501 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) EVP Brett Shirk sold 6,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $67,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,017.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, October 17th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $56,490.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $69,440.00.

Fastly Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $46.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FSLY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Fastly to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.