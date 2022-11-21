Brokers Issue Forecasts for On Holding AG’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ON in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ON’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ON’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

ONON has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on ON from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. OTR Global assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ON stock opened at $16.93 on Monday. ON has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of ON by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of ON by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 107,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ON by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

