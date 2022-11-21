Brokers Offer Predictions for Novan, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Novan in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.57) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.58). The consensus estimate for Novan’s current full-year earnings is ($1.67) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Novan’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

NOVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Novan from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Novan stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. Novan has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Novan by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novan by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Novan in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novan during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

