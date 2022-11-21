Brokers Set Expectations for ViewRay, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ViewRay in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji expects that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ViewRay’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ViewRay’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VRAY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ViewRay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on ViewRay to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

ViewRay Trading Down 1.7 %

ViewRay stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $838.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.01. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 78.03% and a negative net margin of 121.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ViewRay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in ViewRay by 3,537.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 443,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 431,390 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in ViewRay by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in ViewRay by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,125,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,231,000 after buying an additional 217,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ViewRay by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 152,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

