Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMBL shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Bumble stock opened at $23.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.45 and a beta of 1.90. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

