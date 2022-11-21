California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,551 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $11,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of U opened at $34.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $199.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.28.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,436,690.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,831 shares of company stock worth $836,315. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.06.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.