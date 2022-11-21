California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WEX were worth $12,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 8.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 538,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,704,000 after purchasing an additional 41,866 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX stock opened at $157.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 71.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $183.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.38.

In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James R. Groch acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.25 per share, for a total transaction of $211,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,331.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.42.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

