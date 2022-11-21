California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $13,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 67.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 352.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $128.67 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.84. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UHS. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.43.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

