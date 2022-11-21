California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,389 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $12,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,584 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Voya Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $63.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.76.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VOYA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045 over the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

