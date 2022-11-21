California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,607 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $11,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WH. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 50.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $955,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $898,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $73.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average of $69.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $93.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WH. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Stories

