California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 595,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,792 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $12,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 18.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,271,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,481,000 after purchasing an additional 196,160 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $211,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 112.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 141,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 74,720 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 752,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 16.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 226,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.70.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $16.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

