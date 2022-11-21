California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.66 Million Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 264.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,536 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $11,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,608 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,119,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,267,000 after acquiring an additional 819,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,658,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,683,000 after acquiring an additional 563,686 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,462,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,794,000 after buying an additional 1,871,380 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.47.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $26.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $79.17.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 577,329 shares in the company, valued at $24,230,498.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $746,940.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 577,329 shares in the company, valued at $24,230,498.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,797 shares of company stock worth $1,801,140 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

