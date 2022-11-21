California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.99 Million Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $11,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SF. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $63.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

