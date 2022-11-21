California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.08 Million Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,633 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $12,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3,325.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

JEF stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.38. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

