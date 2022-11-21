California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.78 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $12,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,867,000 after buying an additional 338,812 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,248,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,505,000 after buying an additional 543,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,256,000 after buying an additional 844,833 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $264,418,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,509,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,295,000 after purchasing an additional 269,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $49.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

