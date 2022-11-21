California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.91 Million Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,389 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $12,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 16.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in NovoCure by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 406,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NovoCure by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 407,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in NovoCure by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 39,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,086,228.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $1,086,228.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $513,371.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,012.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,150 shares of company stock worth $3,375,859 in the last ninety days. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $77.49 on Monday. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $110.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

