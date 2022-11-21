California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.07 Million Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 463,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $13,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

OHI opened at $30.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.02%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.