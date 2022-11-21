California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.24 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,771 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ciena were worth $13,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $108,564,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 47.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after buying an additional 700,258 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $29,626,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $30,787,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 564.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 424,173 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 231,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,422,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 231,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,422,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,208 shares of company stock worth $1,549,651 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ciena Stock Up 2.4 %

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.80 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.03.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

