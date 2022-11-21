California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.30 Million Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $13,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after buying an additional 69,088 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 280.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 136,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100,624 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 963,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,730,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $46,956.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,826.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $653,506.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,520 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $46,956.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,981 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,890 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSCC opened at $67.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

