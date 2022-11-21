California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,929,152 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,138 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $12,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $92,102,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,209,872,000 after buying an additional 13,696,595 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after buying an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

SWN stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.