California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bruker were worth $12,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 14.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after acquiring an additional 48,930 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 56.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 17.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 485,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,453,000 after buying an additional 71,137 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth about $1,054,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BRKR. StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Bruker Trading Down 0.1 %

Bruker Announces Dividend

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $66.20 on Monday. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.54. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 10.93%.

Bruker Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.