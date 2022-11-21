California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 399,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,824 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,462,000 after acquiring an additional 316,845 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after acquiring an additional 112,466 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,331,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,584,000 after acquiring an additional 121,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,243,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,748,000 after acquiring an additional 87,683 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

WSC stock opened at $47.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.75.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.