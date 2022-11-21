California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,091 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,769,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $496,784,000 after buying an additional 451,562 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $228,500,000 after purchasing an additional 599,615 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,306,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,981,000 after purchasing an additional 123,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,736,000 after purchasing an additional 451,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,704,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $137,546,000 after purchasing an additional 134,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Several research firms recently commented on ST. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.93.

Shares of ST opened at $44.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.