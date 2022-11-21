California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,152 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $13,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after buying an additional 119,016 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,734,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,367,000 after purchasing an additional 148,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 18.0% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,757,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,389,000 after purchasing an additional 421,423 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 19.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,044,000 after purchasing an additional 309,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

AIRC stock opened at $36.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

