California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $12,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $63.84 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

