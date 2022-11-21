California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,265 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after buying an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2,037.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 861,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after buying an additional 820,955 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,699,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,761,000 after buying an additional 614,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 728,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,807,000 after buying an additional 414,588 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.96.

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

