California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 262,384 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 121.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 479,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 262,384 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $13,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 56,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at about $744,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 8.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Up 0.4 %

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

EQC stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.17 and a beta of 0.26. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $28.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,097.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equity Commonwealth

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.