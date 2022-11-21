California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $13,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 320.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 46,276 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 17.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.
Lennox International Price Performance
NYSE LII opened at $268.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.90. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $334.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.46 and its 200 day moving average is $228.15.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
